Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4612
From Words to Paint Strokes
Another photo from the hospital visit- it started out as words on the IV bag!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9329
photos
204
followers
209
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4612
Latest from all albums
4609
4518
4519
4610
4520
4611
4612
4521
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Suzie Townsend
ace
Makes me think of finger painting.
August 19th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
A sea anemone perhaps!
August 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close