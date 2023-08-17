Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4611
Blocks of Abstract Color
A sign hanging in the hallway at church thrown in the photo processing blender for today's abstract.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9327
photos
204
followers
209
following
1263% complete
View this month »
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
Latest from all albums
4608
4517
4609
4518
4519
4610
4520
4611
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
17th August 2023 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaugust2023
Kathy
ace
I like the bright colors and the shapes.
August 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love all the vibrant color.
August 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close