Blocks of Abstract Color by olivetreeann
Photo 4611

Blocks of Abstract Color

A sign hanging in the hallway at church thrown in the photo processing blender for today's abstract.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Kathy ace
I like the bright colors and the shapes.
August 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love all the vibrant color.
August 18th, 2023  
