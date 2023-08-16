Previous
Picasso at the Hospital by olivetreeann
Picasso at the Hospital

I took Jeff to the one-day surgery center for a routine procedure today. I was on the look out for something to turn into an abstract with Picasso's style in mind so I could do both an abstract and the word of the day. Ta-da, here it is!
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre


@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
*lynn
lovely
August 17th, 2023  
Suzanne
Well done
August 17th, 2023  
