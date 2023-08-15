Sign up
Photo 4609
Abstract Power Wash
One of the sextons was power-washing the screens on the windows of our offices today.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9325
photos
204
followers
209
following
1263% complete
View this month »
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2023
*lynn
ace
so colorful and I like the squares from the screen
August 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
From washed screens to such colour and vibrancy. Amazing!
August 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the colors in this abstract
August 17th, 2023
