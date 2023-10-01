A Panorama of Blue Ridge Winery

I'm getting hooked on the panorama feature on my camera phone! But it came in handy Saturday when our photo club went to the Blue Ridge Winery. On this shot you can see a large tent to the right where parties can be held, one of the sections for the vines and just a bit of the main building where the wine is aged and people can sample the wines at a tasting bar or tables for dining. The vines also have little lights running along top of them which get lit up for special occasions and there are also tables set up throughout the vines for picnics and dining. It's a beautiful place and wandering among the vines made me think of Diana's wonderful shots of all the vineyards in South Africa.