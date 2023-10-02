Sign up
Previous
Photo 4657
Sit and Sip
Second shot from the Blue Ridge Winery- a row of folding chairs set up among the vines for tasting parties.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9421
photos
202
followers
206
following
1275% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
30th September 2023 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
chairs
,
winery
Babs
ace
Not too many tasters around, must have been a bit early
October 3rd, 2023
Dixie Goode
ace
The end of summer.
October 3rd, 2023
