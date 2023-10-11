Sign up
Photo 4666
Drink Up
Another shot of the wine glasses in the "Underground" wine tasting room at Blue Ridge Winery.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th September 2023 10:27am
wine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! glowing in the dark !
October 12th, 2023
katy
ace
This is so beautiful with the edges reflecting the light the light against that dark background
October 12th, 2023
