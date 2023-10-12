Sign up
Photo 4667
Overturned
Spotted at the end of one of the vines at the Blue Ridge Winery. I'm not sure how one loses the base of a wine glass, but apparently it can be done!
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Suzanne
ace
Makes a great shot, though!
October 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I’ve seen that happen at our WAG (wine appreciation group) events. The stems can be quite fragile. If you just bump the base wrong, it breaks there. Love it as a story shot and I like the condensation on it.
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
October 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
Must have been a weak spot on the stem Makes an interesting photo though.
October 12th, 2023
katy
ace
I think it helped create a fascinating composition for you
October 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice ding a composition
October 12th, 2023
