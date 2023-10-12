Previous
Overturned by olivetreeann
Overturned

Spotted at the end of one of the vines at the Blue Ridge Winery. I'm not sure how one loses the base of a wine glass, but apparently it can be done!
12th October 2023

Ann H. LeFevre


@olivetreeann

Suzanne
Makes a great shot, though!
October 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug
I’ve seen that happen at our WAG (wine appreciation group) events. The stems can be quite fragile. If you just bump the base wrong, it breaks there. Love it as a story shot and I like the condensation on it.
October 12th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice image!
October 12th, 2023  
Babs
Must have been a weak spot on the stem Makes an interesting photo though.
October 12th, 2023  
katy
I think it helped create a fascinating composition for you
October 12th, 2023  
Dawn
A nice ding a composition
October 12th, 2023  
