Previous
Next
A Tisket a Tasket by olivetreeann
Photo 4715

A Tisket a Tasket

Lucy made a basket.

Lucy made this little basket for her Grammy. She's quite the crochet-er (if that's a word!). She didn't even use a pattern! We like it because it's very cozy.


I am posting all the final Critter pics for the November words today- comment on the ones you want and not all!
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A cute basket
December 2nd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a sweet basket, perfect for the little trio
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise