Photo 4947
Beams of Sunlight by the Barn
Today was just as sunny as it was on the day we went to Pleasant Ridge Farm, and the temperature and humidity have finally gone down.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
black and white
,
sunlight
,
barn
,
sunbeams
,
july24words
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely shaft of light
July 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely bw
July 18th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I really like the rural farm feel.
July 18th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely textures.
July 18th, 2024
