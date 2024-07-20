Previous
Groomed for Success by olivetreeann
Photo 4949

Groomed for Success

The 52 Week Challenge prompt this week is "back lighting". I really liked the way the light was coming through the horse's tail on this shot. His owner was grooming him for a competition later that day.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Suzanne ace
The combination of elements in your composition is excellent and the light beautiful
July 21st, 2024  
katy ace
Terrific silhouettes as a result of that backlight
July 21st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Perfect!
July 21st, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous, Ann!
July 21st, 2024  
