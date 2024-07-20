Sign up
Previous
Photo 4949
Groomed for Success
The 52 Week Challenge prompt this week is "back lighting". I really liked the way the light was coming through the horse's tail on this shot. His owner was grooming him for a competition later that day.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
4
3
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
silhouette
,
52wc-2024-w29
Suzanne
ace
The combination of elements in your composition is excellent and the light beautiful
July 21st, 2024
katy
ace
Terrific silhouettes as a result of that backlight
July 21st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Perfect!
July 21st, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous, Ann!
July 21st, 2024
