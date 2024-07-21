Previous
Sun Bather by olivetreeann
For today's word- wet. It was fun to photograph this guy. He was absolutely certain I did not see him- even though I was standing there with my camera clicking away!
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
This is fabulous Ann! A perfect close-up shot of him
July 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
The water looks pretty clear. Terrific capture of its color and details.
July 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great shot.
July 22nd, 2024  
