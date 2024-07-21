Sign up
Photo 4950
Sun Bather
For today's word- wet. It was fun to photograph this guy. He was absolutely certain I did not see him- even though I was standing there with my camera clicking away!
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
3
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10062
photos
192
followers
203
following
1356% complete
4943
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
252
4948
4857
253
4858
4949
4859
4950
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX50 HS
Taken
2nd July 2024 10:30am
Tags
frog
,
july24words
katy
ace
This is fabulous Ann! A perfect close-up shot of him
July 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
The water looks pretty clear. Terrific capture of its color and details.
July 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great shot.
July 22nd, 2024
