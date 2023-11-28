Sign up
Photo 4714
Blanket Love
This blanket was made by Miss Ann's cousin Terry when her son Christopher was born- that makes it 43 years old!!
I am posting all the final Critter pics for the November words today- comment on the ones you want and not all!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
29th November 2023 11:24am
Tags
toyson365
,
365toys
,
the critters
,
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Milanie
ace
Such pretty blues
December 2nd, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Very nice edit
December 2nd, 2023
