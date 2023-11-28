Previous
Blanket Love by olivetreeann
Blanket Love

This blanket was made by Miss Ann's cousin Terry when her son Christopher was born- that makes it 43 years old!!

28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

Milanie ace
Such pretty blues
December 2nd, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice edit
December 2nd, 2023  
