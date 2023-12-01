Sign up
Photo 4717
Catching Up 1 Lights
From a visit to my friend Debbie in Delaware- an amazing array of Christmas lights! Catching up with my main album after being off my project for several weeks- no need to comment, just take a look!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
lights
,
house
,
holiday
,
christmas lights
,
christmas decorations
,
dec23words
katy
ace
really beautiful
December 25th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@grammyn
Thank you Katy!
December 25th, 2023
