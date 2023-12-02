Sign up
Photo 4718
Catching Up 2 Cards
Pulled out some lovely cards sent to us this month to photograph for today's word. Someone here on 365 might recognize the top one!
Catching up with the project after several weeks out- please do not feel obligated to comment on these pictures- just take a look and move on!
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
cards
christmas cards
dec23words
Kathy
Gasp! I do. 😊
December 27th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
(o: Thanks- two times over Kathy!
December 27th, 2023
