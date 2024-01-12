Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4759
Sad Camera
I bought this little camera at a yard sale a friend was holding. It's appeared in my project before as I find it quite photogenic. For some reason this angle makes it look sad to me!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9627
photos
196
followers
203
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
Latest from all albums
4757
4666
4758
4667
4668
4759
4760
4669
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
12th January 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
antique
,
jan24words
Lou Ann
ace
What a great photo prop.
January 14th, 2024
Babs
ace
It does look a bit glum but what a fabulous camera.
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close