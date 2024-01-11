Sign up
Previous
Photo 4758
On the Rocks
Today's prompt: rock
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
4
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9623
photos
196
followers
203
following
1303% complete
4751
4752
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4755
4664
4665
4756
4757
4666
4758
4667
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
11th January 2024 4:53pm
Tags
snow
,
leaves
,
rock
,
ground
,
jan24words
KWind
ace
Great image!
January 12th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
clever title and nice diagonal
January 12th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Great texture!
January 12th, 2024
