A Goldfinch at the Feeder by olivetreeann
A Goldfinch at the Feeder

His bright yellow feathers are hidden for the winter but his appetite for sunflower seeds is not.
6th February 2020

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Clare Gadsby
love how he matches the pretty bokeh background
February 6th, 2020  
