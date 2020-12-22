Previous
On a Photo Walk with Isaac and Micah by olivetreeann
Photo 3551

On a Photo Walk with Isaac and Micah

Isaac, Micah and I took a photo walk. We always have fun doing them. I don't often get a picture of the three of us, but the sun was in just the right spot for this one.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Netkonnexion ace
A walk in the shadow lands perhaps? LOL. Nice capture.
December 22nd, 2020  
