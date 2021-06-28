Previous
WWYD 204 by olivetreeann
WWYD 204

"Yes, I've installed all the detectors. There's no way he's getting past us this time!" Unfortunately Joe forgot to turn them on...


Ok I unabashedly stole Vikki's @summerfield picture for this entry in the latest round of WWYD. Why? Because hubby was walking by when I was looking at it and said, "That picture needs a Bigfoot". We used to watch a show on the Discovery Channel (not faithfully but on occasion) called "Finding Bigfoot" and would be so amused by their "scientific" approach to tracking down the elusive fellow. They never found him. No surprise there- if you were Bigfoot and someone came into your forest screaming their head off would you stick around to see who it was???? Of course not! Anyway-once I added the Old Sasquatch to the roof top it reminded me of the latest WWYD base shot- ooooo- they'd make good Sassy Detectors- so on they went along with a few more textures for good measure and voila (as Ms. Summerfield would say in her best French accent), here's the end result.

Apologies to Vikki for the blatant theft!
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@summerfield Sorry!!!!
June 28th, 2021  
Pyrrhula
Very creative,
June 28th, 2021  
