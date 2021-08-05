Previous
Catching Some Rays by olivetreeann
Photo 3778

Catching Some Rays

Another resident of the frog pond at Grey Towers.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1035% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
You sure were there at the right time. What a neat photo
August 6th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Great capture, very cool looking frog
August 6th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
great capture
August 6th, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Brilliant capture and details he is a lovely colour and blends in well.
August 6th, 2021  
