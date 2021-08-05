Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3778
Catching Some Rays
Another resident of the frog pond at Grey Towers.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7819
photos
223
followers
221
following
1035% complete
View this month »
3771
3772
3773
3774
3775
3776
3777
3778
Latest from all albums
3775
3866
3776
3867
3777
3868
3778
3869
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
31st July 2021 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
frog
,
lily pad
Milanie
ace
You sure were there at the right time. What a neat photo
August 6th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Great capture, very cool looking frog
August 6th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
great capture
August 6th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Brilliant capture and details he is a lovely colour and blends in well.
August 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close