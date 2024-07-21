Sign up
Photo 4859
The Photographer's Eye
My granddaughter Lucy in action. She shoots just like me- off in her own little world.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10062
photos
192
followers
203
following
1331% complete
View this month »
Tags
camera
,
photographer
,
girl
Mark St Clair
ace
An artist at work!
July 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
A terrific shot of her following in her grandmother’s footsteps
July 22nd, 2024
