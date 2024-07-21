Previous
The Photographer's Eye by olivetreeann
Photo 4859

The Photographer's Eye

My granddaughter Lucy in action. She shoots just like me- off in her own little world.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1331% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
An artist at work!
July 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
A terrific shot of her following in her grandmother’s footsteps
July 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise