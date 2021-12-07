Sign up
Photo 3902
Oh Deer Christmas is Near
While visiting with Debbie and Don we wandered around the village of Chesapeake Bay. The Christmas ornaments in one of the gift shops were fun to photograph.
Filling up December 2021- no need to comment!!
7th December 2021
7th Dec 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
20th November 2021 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
,
stag
