Photo 4017
The First Daffodil 2022
Look what I found in the garden today!
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
1st April 2022 6:15pm
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
daffodil
