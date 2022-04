I lost track of the layers and effects I applied to this one, but I liked the way it turned out.I did not take the base shot for this composite (the light house), but I did take the overlay of beach grasses. Our photo club is currently hosting a WWYD challenge in conjunction with a local gallery. 12 black and white photos were selected to be used as the base photos for the wwyd foolery. The "winning" entries will be printed and put on display in the gallery for the remainder of May.Here's what I started with: