Holiday Splash by olivetreeann
Holiday Splash

An entry for the current composite challenge which was framed by the word "celebration".

Hello followers- I am well and completely behind with my posts and comments. This has been a very busy season peppered with some sorrow (since I deal with the elderly there is a lot of loss) and also joy (visiting grandchildren away last weekend and grandchildren visiting me this one!), with a healthy dose of BIG outreach projects at work (gift cards to our military and college students and Christmas deliveries to our homebound, plus working with staff and volunteers on various and sundry activities). Put all those components together and you get one tired Olivetreeann by the time dinner is done. Not to mention that when the sun starts to set at 3 pm my day feels like it started and stopped all at the same time. But I'm determined to complete my year on time and will catch up once the family leaves next week. Most of my projects at work will be done by then too. Thank you again for your patience and support of my project- you are awesome!!
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
SwChappell
Fantastic composite. And don't feel bad, I'm super far behind as well. But catching up slowly.
December 10th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
Lovely bright and engaging image. Hope you stay happy and healthy during this Christmas season.
December 10th, 2022  
