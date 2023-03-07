Sign up
Photo 4357
A Slice of Orange
Since my time will be limited over the next two days, I'm posting some shots a little early.
This week I'm featuring pictures I took on the recent photo club trip to America On Wheels- a museum featuring cars, trucks, bicycles, and all things associated with- you guessed it- wheels!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
cars
,
orange
,
wheel
,
america on wheels
,
rainbow2023
Milanie
ace
Like the way you composed this shot
March 7th, 2023
