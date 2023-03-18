Sign up
Photo 4368
Indigo Pencil
Annfoolery in action- took today's words, indigo and pencil, and came up with this silliness.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9022
photos
210
followers
212
following
1196% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
18th March 2023 3:58pm
Tags
annfoolery
,
rainbow2023
,
march2023words
,
composite-53
,
etsooi-150
katy
ace
absolutely gorgeous results!
March 20th, 2023
