Photo 4367
Bubbly Blue Mess
No need to comment- just posting a picture so I can say it's done! This didn't even come close to what I had in mind and the only interesting part of it is the glass plate in the background!
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9018
photos
211
followers
212
following
Tags
march2023words
,
i hope this low pho-jo breaks tomorrow!
