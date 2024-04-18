Sign up
Previous
Photo 4764
Spring is in Bloom
The flowering trees are starting to open their blossoms- I love all the color that emerges from them!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
theme-april2024
Diane
Spring is wonderful!
April 19th, 2024
Dorothy
Lovely colour and close up.
April 19th, 2024
