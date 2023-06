Cape Cod Footsteps

For the word of the day- an archive shot from last year and the wedding we attended on Cape Cod.



I'm finally done with travels for a while and SLOWLY recovering from this horrible cough/cold/allergies...I'm not sure what it is, but I wish it was over thing in my lungs. Please do not feel obligated to comment on any or all of these photos as I finish out June and head into July.