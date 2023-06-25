Nubble Island and Cape Neddick

For the word of the day: jutting



The Nubble Lighthouse is one of the most-photographed lighthouses in Maine. It sits on top of Nubble Island while Cape Neddick juts out into the Atlantic. The waters swirl and crash around the rocky shoreline with their own surf-inspired rhythm.



From my trip to visit Joan in early May and for the word of the day: jutting.



I'm finally done with travels for a while and SLOWLY recovering from this horrible cough/cold/allergies...I'm not sure what it is, but I wish it was over thing in my lungs. Please do not feel obligated to comment on any or all of these photos as I finish out June and head into July.