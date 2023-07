Vintage Vignette

A group of photo friends and I get together once a month and critique one another's photos. Sometimes we set up light boxes and other photo vignettes and practice our techniques. This month we did a number of vignettes. But what catches my eye? Extra stuff lying on the table! I did not set this up, it's just the way everything landed while other flowers and knick-knacks were being used. I added some texture and played with some selective coloring to add some interest to the shot.