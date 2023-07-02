Sign up
Photo 4474
The Cape Neddick Lobster Pound
Another shot from Maine- what a great trip! This building had so much character. We were there at midday so the lighting was really harsh and the tide was out too, but it was still fun to capture.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
maine
,
bouys
,
lobster shack
katy
ace
What a wonderful find and a great choice of processing
July 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic edit of this great building.
July 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice job editing this - looks so interesting
July 3rd, 2023
