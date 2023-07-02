Previous
The Cape Neddick Lobster Pound by olivetreeann
Photo 4474

The Cape Neddick Lobster Pound

Another shot from Maine- what a great trip! This building had so much character. We were there at midday so the lighting was really harsh and the tide was out too, but it was still fun to capture.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
katy ace
What a wonderful find and a great choice of processing
July 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic edit of this great building.
July 3rd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nice job editing this - looks so interesting
July 3rd, 2023  
