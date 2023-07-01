Previous
Album Cover Challenge 145
Album Cover Challenge 145

Artist: Title- Title is the name of the debut EP by American singer Meghan Trainer. The songs were inspired by 50's "Doo-wop" music. Released in 2014 the album had an overall theme of commitment and staying true to oneself. One hit came out the project, "All About that Base" which made #1 in 5 different countries, but on the whole critics dismissed most of the lyrics saying they were too repetitive.

Title: From a quote by Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, a German scientist, satirist and philosopher- "The most dangerous untruths are truths moderately distorted."
1st July 2023

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Taffy
Wonderful abstract, makes for a well-composed album cover!
July 2nd, 2023  
katy
FAV you do this so well Ann
July 2nd, 2023  
