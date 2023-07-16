Previous
Next
Watch This by olivetreeann
Photo 4488

Watch This

My grandfather's old pocket watch among some old magnets. The Photo Salon met at John's house, set up objects and flowers to shoot, and voila!
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely composed and great processing for that vintage look
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise