Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4489
Memories of Monet
Another shot from the meet and shoot at John's house. When I saw these flowers outside on John's patio the colors immediately made me think of Monet's flower paintings.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9264
photos
205
followers
212
following
1229% complete
View this month »
4482
4483
4484
4485
4486
4487
4488
4489
Latest from all albums
4486
4577
4487
4578
4488
4579
4580
4489
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
28th June 2023 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
impressionism
,
monet
eDorre
ace
Love this one!
July 18th, 2023
amyK
ace
Beautiful edit
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close