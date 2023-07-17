Previous
Memories of Monet by olivetreeann
Photo 4489

Memories of Monet

Another shot from the meet and shoot at John's house. When I saw these flowers outside on John's patio the colors immediately made me think of Monet's flower paintings.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1229% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Love this one!
July 18th, 2023  
amyK ace
Beautiful edit
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise