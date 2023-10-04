Sign up
Photo 4568
Just Above the Horizon
The last of the images from my photo clubs' What Would You Do? challenge which they adopted from 365.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
statue
,
sailor
,
composite
