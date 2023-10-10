Previous
Wood Pile Flat Lay by olivetreeann
Photo 4574

Wood Pile Flat Lay

We use these old window sashes as weights to keep the tarp covering our wood from blowing off. I thought they looked rather artistic laying there this way and I liked the colors too.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Agree nice colours and textures
October 11th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Nice textures
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise