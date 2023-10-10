Sign up
Previous
Photo 4574
Wood Pile Flat Lay
We use these old window sashes as weights to keep the tarp covering our wood from blowing off. I thought they looked rather artistic laying there this way and I liked the colors too.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
leaves
,
weights
,
flat-lay
,
eotb-152
Dawn
ace
Agree nice colours and textures
October 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Nice textures
October 11th, 2023
