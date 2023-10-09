Sign up
Photo 4573
Down for the Count
It's Fall and they are falling!
9th October 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th October 2023 3:33pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaves
wood
Corinne C
Superb colors and textures
October 10th, 2023
katy
I really like the colors and simplicity of this one FAV
October 10th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful image, love the colors and texture captured.
October 10th, 2023
