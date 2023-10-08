Previous
Baskets in Waiting by olivetreeann
Photo 4572

Baskets in Waiting

A little storage area in our church which had some beautifully soft light coming into it today.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise