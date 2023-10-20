Previous
Wonders on the Forest Floor 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 4584

Wonders on the Forest Floor 2

An interesting discovery on the forest floor the other day when taking photos with Leigh.
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Joanne Diochon ace
Interesting composition and colours.
October 21st, 2023  
katy ace
pretty colors against the spiky green plants
October 21st, 2023  
