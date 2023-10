Wedding Rings

I became a wedding photographer (for just an hour!) on October 8th. Most of the shots I took were candids or family shots, but I did think of one artsy shot I thought would be a nice memento of the day and this was it. I have a color version too, but I think the black and white is much more classy. I spent most of the afternoon finishing up some post processing on the photos so, I decided to post two in my albums today.