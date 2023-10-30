Sign up
Photo 4594
WWYD 224 Take Two
Played around with the wwyd photo again today. Took out some things, put in some others. I like this one better- but still may do one more- it's still not quite where I want it to be...
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
6
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9477
photos
201
followers
206
following
1258% complete
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2022 8:09pm
Tags
sea
,
sail
,
sailor
,
composite
,
wwyd-224
Maggiemae
ace
I like the guy - our town is thinking of putting a statue on our wharf - this would be a good choice!
October 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely , BUT, to me the intrigue and mystery created in your yesterday image is the winner !
October 30th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, I do like this one a lot!
October 30th, 2023
Sam A. Feldstein
Love this photo
October 30th, 2023
Harry J Benson
Nice
ace
Nice
October 30th, 2023
