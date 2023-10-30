Previous
WWYD 224 Take Two by olivetreeann
WWYD 224 Take Two

Played around with the wwyd photo again today. Took out some things, put in some others. I like this one better- but still may do one more- it's still not quite where I want it to be...
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Maggiemae ace
I like the guy - our town is thinking of putting a statue on our wharf - this would be a good choice!
October 30th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Lovely
October 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely , BUT, to me the intrigue and mystery created in your yesterday image is the winner !
October 30th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, I do like this one a lot!
October 30th, 2023  
Sam A. Feldstein
Love this photo
October 30th, 2023  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice
October 30th, 2023  
