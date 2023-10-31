Sign up
Photo 4595
Halloween 2023
I took this back on the 16th when we visited the garden to pick out a pumpkin for Leigh, but if you check out today's 365 album, you'll understand why it got bumped to my second album!
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9481
photos
201
followers
206
following
Tags
ghost
,
lightning
,
bats
,
halloween
,
pumpkin
,
trick or treat
Kathy
ace
Nicely done.
November 2nd, 2023
