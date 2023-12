Back to the Barn 4

There is a service road that runs behind the big barn. I've photographed this view before, but I wanted to see what it would look like in black and white/low color.



I'm catching up with the last of my "Themes and Competition" calendar shots for November. Then a few catch up shots for December and I'll be on my way again soon. Please do not feel obligated to comment on any or all of my pictures unless you want to!