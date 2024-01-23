Sign up
Photo 4679
Flash of Red 2024 Forerunner
I went to the health food store to pick up some groceries and on my way home I came upon this old Volkswagon Beetle. It seemed like the perfect image to remind everyone February not that far away and Flash of Red will be starting soon!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9648
photos
198
followers
206
following
1281% complete
Tags
car
,
street
,
truck
,
selective color
,
volkswagon
katy
ace
A perfect subject for the flash! I can't believe you will be doing that again as busy as you are! I am really glad you will be though!
January 24th, 2024
