Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4688
Gerbera Glow
I love having fresh flowers in my office so I will sometimes buy a inexpensive bunch at the supermarket to brighten things up a bit. This is a close-up of one of several Gerbera Daisies in the bouquet I bought the other day.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9666
photos
198
followers
206
following
1284% complete
View this month »
4681
4682
4683
4684
4685
4686
4687
4688
Latest from all albums
4685
4776
4686
4777
4687
4778
4688
4779
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
30th January 2024 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
gerbera daisy
Diana
ace
A fabulous close up and great processing, such a gorgeous colour.
February 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close