Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day by olivetreeann
Photo 4839

Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

The most unusual ice cream flavor was invented in Arizona, U.S.A. It was made from hot dogs! Obviously, it did not become a top-selling flavor. The popular brand, Ben & Jerry's" receives about 13,000 flavor suggestions from fans every year and according to their PR department, "we read all of them- even the weird ones." Apparently someone in the Ben and Jerry's product development department had the foresight to forego on the Hot Dog flavor.

My two granddaughters are visiting so I will be on and off for the next day or two!
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365!
*lynn ace
colorful shot ~ hot dog ice cream sounds awful!
July 1st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh Yuk. My favourite is macadamia!
July 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A savoury flavour seems at odds with the usual sweet flavour of ice cream!
July 1st, 2024  
Anne ace
So glad they didn’t pursue the hot dog idea! Always interesting to see what is in shops in other parts of the world
July 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Enjoy your granddaughters. We’ll still be here. Interesting info. I will definitely steer clear of hotdog flavored.
July 1st, 2024  
