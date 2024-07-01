Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day

The most unusual ice cream flavor was invented in Arizona, U.S.A. It was made from hot dogs! Obviously, it did not become a top-selling flavor. The popular brand, Ben & Jerry's" receives about 13,000 flavor suggestions from fans every year and according to their PR department, "we read all of them- even the weird ones." Apparently someone in the Ben and Jerry's product development department had the foresight to forego on the Hot Dog flavor.



