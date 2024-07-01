Sign up
Photo 4930
Let the Sunshine In
I captured a rainbow flare peeking around the trees at Resica Falls.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10021
photos
192
followers
204
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st July 2024 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
rainbow
,
sun flare
,
solar flare
,
july24words
